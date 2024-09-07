Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.