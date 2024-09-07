Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 764,806 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

