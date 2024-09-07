Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

