Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $373.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.57 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

