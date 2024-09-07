Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,742,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,978,000 after buying an additional 190,812 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

