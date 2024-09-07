Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.32. The stock has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

