Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

