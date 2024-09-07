Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.