NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.43.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.