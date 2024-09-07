NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482,355.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.