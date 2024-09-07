NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $13,291,200.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

