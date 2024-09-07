NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SRV opened at $42.83 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $41,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

