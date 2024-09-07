NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,401.39 or 0.99965043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

