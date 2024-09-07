Oasys (OAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.60 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Oasys has a market cap of $113.67 million and $2.60 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,782,715,192 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,781,860,810.0145426 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04175708 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,218,820.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

