Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $210.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

ODFL stock opened at $184.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

