OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,387 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.45% of OmniAb worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OABI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 748,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on OABI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of OABI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 549,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 287.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

