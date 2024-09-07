One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.14. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

