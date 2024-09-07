One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,154,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,655. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.