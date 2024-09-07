One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. 23,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,068. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $678.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

