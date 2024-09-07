One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 125,361 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,361 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of NRx Pharmaceuticals worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRXP shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NRXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,502. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

