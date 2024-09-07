One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 134 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,887,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,473,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

