One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.44. 358,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

