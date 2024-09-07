One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

XYL traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,682. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

