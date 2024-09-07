Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.07.

NASDAQ OS opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 in the last ninety days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

