OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $553.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

