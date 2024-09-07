Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

