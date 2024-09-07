Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.83 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

