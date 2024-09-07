Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $562,000 in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.87% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

