Opes Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Argus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average is $315.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.