Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

