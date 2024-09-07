OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $38.40.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
