Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.76). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.
Ophir Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.50. The firm has a market cap of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.
About Ophir Energy
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
