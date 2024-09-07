Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.48

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $17.16. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 228,742 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.
