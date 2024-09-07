Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,169 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $207,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. 1,834,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

