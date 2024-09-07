Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Otter Tail by 40.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail



Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

