Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $39,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,434. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

