Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $69.58. 11,449,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

