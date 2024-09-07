Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,548,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

