Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 19,939,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764,180. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

