Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.13. 2,540,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.