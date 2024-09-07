Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. 486,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,888. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

