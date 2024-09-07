Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 9,220,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

