Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.09. 9,621,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

