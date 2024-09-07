Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 181,195 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,941,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $589,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
PZA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 491,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.29.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
