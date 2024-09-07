Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,762 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

EQIX stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $817.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $800.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock worth $6,154,812. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

