Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.83% of Bandwidth worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at $695,852.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 4,963 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $245,075. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of BAND traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 282,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $429.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

