Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $339,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,406,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,525 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,245,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 53,079,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,856,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.