Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. 1,730,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

