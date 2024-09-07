Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 551 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $215.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.