Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 660 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

